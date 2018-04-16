John Cena is trying to provide some words of wisdom after his breakup with Nikki Bella. The “Blockers” star took to Twitter Monday to provide some inspiration.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” he tweeted.

Presumably, he is speaking about the loss of his relationship. On Sunday night, Cena and Nikki Bella called off their wedding and announced the end of their six-year relationship.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. ‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,’” a statement on Bella’s Instagram read.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Cena and Bella’s fans were caught off-guard by the news. The two had been gushing about each other in public, with Cena telling Access just a few weeks ago that his then-fiancée made him a “better man.” The “Blockers” actor even recently declared that he was “open” to having children with Bella.

The love seemed to be mutual. Just a week before their breakup, Bella posted about the one-year anniversary of Cena’s proposal (which happened in the ring at WrestleMania). “Honestly feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote on April 8. Their split was announced April 15.

The couple’s wedding was set for May 5. They were going to be married in Mexico, and Bella had picked out a Marchesa gown.

A source told People that Cena is to blame for the breakup. “She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider claimed. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.”

More details about the breakup might be explored in “Total Bellas” Season 3. Trailers for the E! reality series hinted that there was trouble in paradise. New episodes premiere Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EDT.