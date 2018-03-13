When “Blues Clues” first aired in 1996, kids everywhere became obsessed with the little blue dog and her owner Steve. After the airing of its final episode in 2006, the Nick Jr. show is gearing up for a reboot and looking for a new host.

Steve Burns, who was the original host of the series, is eager to reprise his role, but it looks like he will have some competition from WWE star John Cena.

Adweek senior editor Jason Lynch revealed Cena seemed interested in the role and posted a photo of the star up on stage. While there is no confirmation whether the audition was official, Burns isn’t happy about the 40-year-old star possibly taking over his old gig.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Burns reveals he believes “Blues Clues” is returning because many of the children who once watched the show when he hosted the series now have kids of their own.

The former host went on to say he appreciated that the host of the series was a regular guy as opposed to a celebrity. “I like the idea that the host of that show really could be your friend, really could be someone who you might meet. And who isn’t a super buff, amazing professional wrestler,” Burns said.

“I think, if John Cena is serious about hosting ‘Blues Clues,’ he and I should wrestle for it. I’m calling you out Cena, right now,” he added.

However, the team of the show is also listening to what fans want through social media. Fans have been hashtagging #BringBackSteve on social media, and the production crew reportedly isn’t opposed to bringing back the original host.

While Burns is willing the take on the WWE star, their epic battle may not be necessary. Sources have told TMZ the show is strongly considering a female host.

With the production team considering various options, Burns may have his wish of the new host being an average Joe. The network will reportedly have an open call in Burbank, California on April 18.

For those parents who once watched the show, and are hoping their kids will have the same experience, they are in luck. Once the new host is cast, they will suit up in the traditional “Blues Clues” uniform consisting of khaki pants, and a green striped polo shirt.

