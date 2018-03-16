There were several terms and conditions Nikki Bella and John Cena agreed upon prior to the WWE star proposing to his longtime girlfriend. However, while promoting his new film “Blocked,” the wrestler admitted he has been considering overlooking his no baby rule in order to become a parent.

After years of telling Bella he doesn’t want to have any children, and the “Total Divas” star finally accepting his conditions in their relationship, it appears the wrestler has had a change of heart.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Britain,” Cena revealed he is no longer opposed to the idea of having children.

While discussing the new film, which follows three parents who are attempting to stop their kids from losing their virginity on prom night, the actor admitted he gained a better understanding of what it’s like to have a child.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

“The bond between parent and child can be a wonderful thing, even through some pretty tough situations, so it absolutely has made me consider being a parent more,” he said.

Cena suggested the plot of the movie opened his eyes to the challenges of parenthood.

“The story is about these parents doing what they think is right to try to protect their children but the story is also about being confident as a parent and being confident in your children that you have done well and that they are also doing well,” he explained.

If he ever became a father, the wrestler confessed he would do his bes,t but would probably make a few mistakes.

“I would be one of those guys that probably thinks they’ve got it right, I’d read every book, have every angle figured out and then all of a sudden one day… I’m doing it all wrong, I don’t have any idea!” he said.

Cena’s revelation about having kids someday comes amid rumors he and Bella are having relationship issues. The stars were rumored to be on the verge of a break up following the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer premiere.

In the video, Bella is seen asking Cena if they should call the wedding off. Cena later admitted the two had a disagreement they couldn’t seem to get past, but he eventually caved and the two were able to continue their relationship.

Although their wedding is definitely happening, Bella and Cena have not announced a date for their big day.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images