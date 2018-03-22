John Stamos just couldn’t hide his excitement for fatherhood. The Hollywood actor, who is going to be a first-time dad this year, took to social media to express his anticipation for the arrival of his child with wife Caitlin McHugh.

The “Fuller House” star uploaded a photo of himself donning a fake baby bump to Instagram on Wednesday to crack a joke about his current situation. The snap was taken in an episode of “Full House” when his character, Jesse Katsopolis, wore the fake belly and a shirt that says “Bun in the Oven” due to a deal with his wife Becky (played by Lori Loughlin). The 54-year-old Hollywood celebrity wittily captioned the post: “This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood.”

Stamos and McHugh are anticipating the birth of their first baby together. McHugh first broke the news about her pregnancy in January when she posted to Instagram a picture of her growing baby bump. She also gave credit to her then-fiancé for taking the photo while they were enjoying a romantic retreat at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson, as per E! News.

Stamos gushed about the pregnancy in December, saying, “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

The couple got engaged in October last year and secretly tied the knot on Feb. 3 in Studio City, California after dating for two years. A source disclosed to People at the time that the reception was held at the actor’s home in Beverly Hills. The source also disclosed that Stamos wore a black tux, while McHugh donned a white, strapless ballgown with a tulle skirt.

This is the first child for Stamos, who has been a bachelor ever since divorcing his first wife, model-actress Rebecca Romijn, in 2005. The “General Hospital” alum has admitted in the past that he seemed to be not ready for fatherhood following the divorce and the death of his mother Loretta in 2014. He has also experienced a lot of setbacks including getting charged for driving under the influence and entering rehab for substance abuse, according to Huffington Post.

Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E