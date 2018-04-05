Thomas Sullivan, popularly known as “Luscious” Johnny Valiant, died Wednesday after a pickup truck hit him in Ross Township, Pennsylvania. The 71-year-old reportedly did not use a crosswalk but instead ran across a busy road when he was struck by the truck.

Valiant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and has won multiple tag-team titles as a member of the Valiant brothers in the 1970s.

“We do have witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight [Road] at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident,” Ross Township Det. Brian Kohlhepp told People magazine. However, the incident was still being investigated, although there was “no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point,” he added.

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71," the WWE wrote in a statement remembering the legend. "WWE extends its condolences to Valiant's family, friends and fans."

Twitter flooded with condolences for Valiant.

Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images