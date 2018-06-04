Joshua Jackson has a newfound love. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum is reportedly seeing Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith.

Over the weekend, a source confirmed that Jackson and Smith are an item and that their romance actually started several months back. “It’s been going on for several months now,” the source told E! News.

The source added that Jackson met Smith in Los Angeles, where the latter is residing. Since the Hollywood actor previously worked on Broadway’s “Children of a Lesser God,” the two spent some time apart but they stayed in touch whenever possible.

Now that the show is over, Jackson is “expected to be in Los Angeles more,” the source noted. However, that might not be the case because the two were spotted going out on a date in Manhattan’s Central Park this past Saturday.

Aside from her hosting gig on Cheddar TV, Smith is also known for appearing in four movies, namely: “Jackals,” “Heist,” “Caught in the Crossfire” and “Couples Retreat.”

Jackson formerly shared a long-term relationship with actress-model Diane Kruger. The two split up in 2016, and the actor moved on by dating a few women since, including model Shafia West, according to Us Weekly. Interestingly, Jackson admitted that the dating world has changed since the last time he was part of it.

“Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now,” Jackson said during his guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in December 2016. “There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change.”

The news about Jackson’s new flame comes days after it was revealed that Kruger is pregnant with “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus. An insider told People last Wednesday that Kruger and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

Kruger and Reedus first met while filming the movie “Sky” in 2015. The two have been inseparable since. Reedus was previously in a relationship with model Helena Christensen, who is also the mother of his 18-year-old son, Mingus Lucien.

Photo: Getty Images/Noam Galai