Rachel Johnson was sorry for the comments she made against Prince Harry's fiancee, Meghan Markle.

In ITV's "The Royal Wives" documentary, the journalist issued an apology to Prince Harry for describing the "Suits" actress as "exotic." Johnson admitted that she could have used a better word to describe Markle.

"I mean, I for one celebrated the fact that she was mixed race, but I used an unfortunate word, which was 'exotic'," Johnson explained (via Express). "I meant that in marvellous contrast to the gingery white blood of his own blood family on his maternal side. But it didn't go down well and I hereby apologise Harry."

Johnson 's dislike with Markle has been obvious in her past articles. Earlier this year, when Markle joined the royal trio, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, for the first time she found the actress out of tune with the fab four.

"Wow. I'm all for women being empowered and using their voices and people (ie men) 'hearing' them. But this was risky on a couple of fronts," Johnson wrote. "Over here, we secretly don't like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen."

She also failed Markle in her Mum Test because she finds the star "racy" and "racy is not official Wife Material." "Miss Markle may be truly scrumptious, but she still fails my Mum Test," Johnson concluded.

Prince Harry and Markle were able to keep a low profile of their royal romance for months with the help of her best friend, Jessica Mulroney. However, when their relationship was publicized, the future royal received an intense backlash.

"The past week has seen a line crossed," Prince Harry's Communications Secretary said in a statement. "Some of this has been very public. The smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

Prince Harry stood by Markle during those time and showed the world that he was more than willing to protect his lady love.

According to the queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, it never happened before and that it was a clear indication that "Meghan was an important part of his life and he didn't want her hassled."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville