Joy-Anna Duggar is quickly approaching her due date, but fans weren’t gifted an updated pregnancy photo from the Duggar family’s Christmas card over the weekend.

The “Counting On” clan posted a photo of their growing family to Instagram on Monday. In it, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their 19 children, in-laws and grandchildren. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” reads their greeting.

In the image Joy can be seen standing just behind her mother Michelle, blocking her growing baby bump from view. Her husband, Austin Forsyth, stands behind her in the family shot.

Merry Christmas!! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Joy and Austin also didn’t share an updated image of Joy’s bump on their Instagram page, though they did post a Christmas message to their followers. “CHRISTmas is our most favorite time of the year, we love spending it with family & friends, and eating lots of amazing food!” the pair wrote.

“But, that’s not the real reason for this time of year, It’s Jesus Christ. He came to earth to die in our place and gives each of us the choice to receive His gift of salvation or to reject it. If you don’t know where you are going to spend eternity, please, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, repent from your sins and you can be saved!”

Other members of the Duggar family also posted Christmas footage to their Instagram accounts over the holiday. On Monday, Josiah Duggar shared a video of his family Christmas caroling and Jessa Seewald posted a series of shot from Christmas morning at Jim Bob and Michelle’s Arkansas home.

Christmas 2017 with @duggarfam _ A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Joy lasted showed off her baby bump in November in a photo celebrating Veteran’s Day. She and Austin are due to welcome their first child of an undetermined gender in early March.