Joy-Anna Duggar is in the home stretch of her pregnancy but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down. The “Counting On” star offered Duggar fans a look at the current state of her and husband Austin Forsyth’s home this week, and shared a pregnancy update while she was at it.

In the video, posted to the Duggar Family Blog, Joy gives a tour of the Arkansas abode she and Austin renovated, which fans first saw on the TLC series last season.

After entering in through the front door and showing the various tools they having lying around, Joy said their home renovation is still a work in progress. “We are still working on little things here and there,” she said while showing her open concept living room and kitchen space.

Joy also revealed during the tour that her her sister, Jessa Seewald, helped her print out some of their wedding photos to decorate their dining room.

While the purpose of the video was to show off the home, Joy did talk about her pregnancy in the clip. “I’m still very pregnant,” Joy said while showing off her figure in a mirror in the middle of touring her master bathroom.

Joy-Anna even shared a quick glimpse of their baby’s nursery in the footage, which she said they’re still “getting ready.”

“It’s small but really cute,” Joy added of the home, also giving props to her hard-working husband. “Austin been doing a great job,” she shared.

Joy and Austin are due to welcome their first child in early-March. The couple has decided to keep the gender of a baby a secret, even from themselves.

Catch up with the couple more when “Counting On” returns to TLC this spring with all-new episodes.