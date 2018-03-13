Joy-Anna Duggar had plans for a home birth, but she didn’t end up delivering in the comfort of her and husband Austin Forysth’s Arkansas abode. A TLC Go episode of “Counting On” released this week reveals just why she had her baby boy Gideon in hospital.

Part one of the 20-minute special, which fans of the docuseries can watch here after logging in with their cable provider information, shows Austin and Joy preparing for the arrival of their first baby. During one scene, Joy reveals the two have not decided on a name for their child and don’t reveal its gender.

The second part of the special shows Joy going into active labor. After welcoming her family over to help her through the labor, Joy-Anna’s dad, Jim Bob Duggar, receives a text message stating that Joy needs to be taken to a hospital. It is then revealed that Joy’s midwife determined the baby was breech after 20 hours of labor and that Joy needs an emergency C-section.

What follows are several still photos of baby Gideon after his birth and the announcement that he is healthy.

“I think it is pretty amazing,” Austin says when asked to share his thoughts on his son’s arrival. “God is good.”

When Joy is asked by her family what the baby’s name is, she states they’re simply calling him “baby” for the time being. She adds that she thinks her son is a “good mix” of both Duggar and Forsyth genes.

“We are so happy that our little one’s arrived and that we’re finally parents,” Joy says at the end of the episode.

Photo: TLC