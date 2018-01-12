An Insane Clown Posse fan in Florida slipped during the hip-hop duo’s concert at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is now suing the venue.

One of the Juggalos -- a name given to the cult-like fans of the horrorcore group that wears clown makeup -- says she slipped and fell as ICP sprayed the inexpensive Detroit, Michigan-based drink Faygo during the concert, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The complaint filed by Sarah Hastings in Pinellas County alleges that the outdoor concert venue Jannus Live staff should have cleaned the stage that was “left in a slippery and dangerous condition.”

The sugary soft drink Faygo is a popular piece of Insane Clown Posse’s fan culture, and is often sprayed at the crowd during concerts. The Feb. 18, 2017 concert named in the lawsuit also identifies the Knight Global Entertainment security company that was hired by Jannus Live.

At ICP's 2016 Washington D.C. show, several signs at the National Mall read, "Faygo Not Fascism" in protest of the FBI's classification of the group as a "loosely organized hybrid gang." In 2015, a Texas woman said she was hit in the face with a 2-liter bottle of Faygo. ICP artists Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope work with Psychopathic Records to host the annual "Gathering of the Juggalos" concert each year that has been described as "Juggalo Woodstock."

The lawsuit filed through her attorney Darrell Kropog of Tampa’s Morgan & Morgan law firm doesn’t indicate what injuries Hastings sustained. However, court documents indicate that concertgoers were invited to join the ICP duo onstage last February, which resulted in her slipping and falling off the stage.

Court records show that Signature Security Services, which also was at the venue last February, is accused of failing to "correct the dangerous condition of an overcrowded stage by helping and assisting concert goers over the barricades and onto the stage." The security groups named in the lawsuit allegedly failed to "correct the dangerous condition of an overcrowded stage by helping and assisting concert goers over the barricades and onto the stage."

In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times this week, Signature Security Services CEO Jason Nosal said the company can't respond to ongoing legal issues, but added that "The safety of all of the establishments we secure is paramount. All personal injury matters are investigated fully."