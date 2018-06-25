After "Jurassic World" hit record-breaking numbers during opening weekend in 2015, the fifth installment of the Jurassic franchise, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," came back with another impressive debut this weekend.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the second film in the Jurassic World trilogy, hit a massive $150 million at the domestic box office from June 22 to June 24, CNN Money reported.

The dinosaur thriller grossed $711.5 million in total. It made $561.5 million overseas since its international premiere in Madrid on May 21.

It was the second-best opening ever for a Universal Studios film, according to Box Office Mojo. The $150 million mark falls slightly below "Jurassic World’s" first-place mark at $208.8 million.

"Fallen Kingdom" marked Universal Studios fourth biggest opening of the year, behind blockbusters such as "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther," and Disney's "Incredibles 2."

Still, this weekend’s performance far exceeded the industry's international projects of $130 million to $140 million. However, it failed to beat out the 2015 debut of its predecessor "Jurassic World," which is currently one of the all-time highest-earning films.

"Fallen Kingdom" has an estimated budget of $170 million. It was directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona ("The Impossible") and produced by Universal and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

It has been an overall strong year for the film industry, with box office numbers up 6 percent from the same time last year.

"Jurassic World 3" is set to open on June 11, 2021.

Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images