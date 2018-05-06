Justify Early Betting Odds: Is The Kentucky Derby Winner The Favorite To Win The Preakness And Triple Crown?
Under sloppy conditions, undefeated chestnut colt Justify on Saturday captured the 144th Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths. The victory ended the 136-year-old "Curse of Apollo," as Justify became the first 3-year-old who did not run as a 2-year-old to win the Derby.
Justify entered the race as a 13/4 favorite and won the race under a long day of rain, defeating the field of 20 with a time of 2:04.20.
The victory earned Mike Smith, the 52-year-old Hall of Famer, the title of "second oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby." In 1986, 54-year-old Willie Shoemaker became the oldest jockey ever to win the Derby.
Justify's win also means trainer Bob Baffert now has five Kentucky Derby titles. After the race, Baffert said Justify was a particularly special horse.
“The first time I worked him, I thought he was really special then after his maiden win, I thought we had something really, really special,” Baffert said. “I was just in awe of the performance. He just put himself up there with the greats.”
It wasn't just Baffert who was singing Justify's praises. Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote on Saturday that "Justify looked like a superhorse-in-waiting."
The question now moves to whether Justify can win the Preakness and the Triple Crown.
According to betting site Bovada.lv, Justify has +300 odds of winning the Triple Crown and -500 odds of not winning the Triple Crown. But Justify is the clear favorite (+150) to win the Preakness Stakes, which will take place on May 19.
The last Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, was trained by Baffert.
Preakness Betting Odds (Bovada.lv)
Justify, +150
Audible, +450
Good Magic, +650
Magnum Moon, +1,400
Bolt Doro, +1,600
Runaway Ghost, +1,600
Greyvitos, +1,600
Telekinesis, +1,800
Vino Rosso, +2,200
Machismo, +2,200
Diamond King, +2,500
Mendelssohn, +2,500
My Boy Jack, +2,500
Solomini, +3,300
Hofburg, +3,300
Noble Indy, +3,300