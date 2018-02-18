After “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez gave her directorial skills a whirl this Season 4, it is now time for her co-star and on-screen baby daddy Justin Baldoni to have a seat on the director’s chair.

Baldoni shared the happy news on Instagram, wherein he posted a photo of himself sitting in front of the name card which reads: “Justin Baldoni, Director & ‘Rafael Solano.’”

The photo, which was taken by Baldoni’s co-star Yael Grobglas, was also shared on her own account.

Grobglas even tugged on the heartstrings of several “Jane the Virgin” fans when she later posted a throwback photo of herself with co-star Brett Dier, who played the late Michael Cordero.

Dier bid his goodbye to “Jane the Virgin” in Chapter Fifty-Four of Season 3. In a shocking twist, Michael passed away right after completing the LSAT. His death was caused by an aortic dissection from his gunshot wound, which he seemed to have survived during the start of the season. Just when he and Jane were building their lives together, fate dealt them with a cruel blow.

Fans were undoubtedly devastated by his surprise death, and they shared their sentiments on social media. “He always had a special spot in my heart for Jane, terrible writing on the producers’ part,” a fan commented on Grobglas’ post. “He died just when I was starting to like his character,” another fan wrote.

For those who miss Dier, they can watch him next in a new CBS comedy. According to Deadline, Dier has been tapped as the male lead opposite Ana Villafañe in CBS’ high-profile multi-camera and hybrid comedy pilot, “History of Them.”

Dier will play Adam, who is described as an “adorable and a little nerdy web cartoonist. He’s been mostly a serial monogamist but is determined to sow his oats before getting into his next long term relationship.”

His love story with Luna (Villafañe) will be uniquely explored with the use of their social media pages such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Aside from Dier and Villafañe, others included in the show are Lisa Vidal, Felix Solis and Amit Shah. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy