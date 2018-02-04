The hologram Prince tribute previously scheduled for Sunday's Super Bowl LII halftime show has been scrapped, according to the late artist's longtime friend.

Singer Justin Timberlake planned to use the technology to honor the rock legend during his performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, TMZ reported Saturday.

But after backlash from Prince's fans and family, including his sister Sharon L. Nelson, close friend and former collaborator Sheila Escovedo, known as Sheila E., took to Twitter and seemingly confirmed the news. A hologram was part of Friday's rehearsal, the Star Tribune reported.

"Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram," Sheila E. tweeted.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. ___ pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

Prince, who died of an accidental prescription overdose in 2016, famously performed during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI Feb. 4, 2007, in Miami. In a 1998 Guitar World interview, Prince denounced the use of holograms.

"That's the most demonic thing imaginable," Prince said of the special effects. "Everything is as it is, and it should be. That whole virtual reality thing. It really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ["Free As a Bird"], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave... that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control."

Meanwhile, Timberlake, who has one Super Bowl performance under his belt, called Prince "the greatest all-around musician." The Grammy-award winning artist was mum regarding set details, but revealed he would sing "Can't Stop the Feeling," a single he released in 2016.

"Without giving too much away, we're doing things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before. I'm excited to do that," Timberlake told reporters during a news conference Thursday. "I always like to push, to be able to do something like that. It's a moment where you have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which I think is music."

Photo: Getty Images