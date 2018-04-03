Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes thinking about stopping Cristiano Ronaldo is "presumptuous" ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid.

The Italians will host the first leg of the tie at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday as they look to knock out the reigning Champions League winners and advance to the semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

While Madrid have been disappointing in La Liga this season, they always seem to turn it up in Europe as they are looking to win the competition for an unprecedented third straight year.

Ronaldo, in particular, has been in red-hot form with 12 goals in eight Champions League games as well as 23 goals in his last 13 games for club and country. The Portugal captain has also scored against Juventus multiple times, most recently a brace in last year's 4-1 Champions League final win in Cardiff, Wales, and Chiellini believes it is only inevitable that he will score again.

"Ronaldo will always score against everyone," Chiellini said, as per FourFourTwo. "Real are more than just him but, over the years, he has played amazingly well and made the difference. Thinking about stopping him is presumptuous, it will also take luck. The difference between winning and losing will be marginal."

It is a sentiment echoed by former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff who claimed Ronaldo could not be stopped.

"[Ronaldo] is an incredible player," Zoff said in an interview with Marca. "When you have him in front of you, you have to be concentrated all the time. The only thing you can do is hope that he misses."

Last year's loss in the final was particularly tough for Juventus but Chiellini insists that the Serie A champions are not out for revenge. The 33-year-old also adds that playing in a two-legged game is a different ball game with Juventus coming out on top against Madrid when they played two legs in the semifinals back in 2015.

"The tie will be different from Cardiff as you play two games, not one," Chiellini added. "The personnel has changed a bit here, while most of their squad is still the same. We have to keep calm and show our quality. We will have to be aware as Real are able to make you think you are in the ascendency, but they can then hurt you quickly."

"There is a lot of respect for Real Madrid, but it doesn't mean we can't beat them. Revenge will not be on our minds. We have positive and negative memories of Cardiff, along with everyone else. If you want to reach the Champions League final, you have to play the big teams like Real Madrid. Apart from the match in Cardiff, we also have good memories of playing Real and playing against the best teams always gives you a great incentive," he said.