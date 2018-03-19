K-pop girl band member Seolhyun became the latest victim of cyberbullying after her face was photoshopped onto bodies of the naked women and circulated on the internet over the weekend.

The person responsible for the leak has not yet been identified. But, FNC Entertainment, the agency which manages the South Korean AOA girl group member, announced Monday they will be filing an official complaint against whoever is responsible for leaking the forged picture and will be pursuing defamation charges against him or her.

"As for the fake image of Seolhyun that was spread via social media and mobile messengers, we will file a suit today after gleaning as much of the relevant data as possible and check possible distribution routes," FNC said in a statement, Korea Times reported. "We will punish the photo's maker and distributor. We are making it clear here and now that we will show no mercy to those responsible for her defamation."

The forged image was originally posted by an anonymous user on a social media platform based in the overseas.

“We plan to gather all data on the altered photos that are currently circulating, find out the route through which they circulated, and submit the complaint today,” FNC added, Soompi reported.

The user who uploaded the picture claimed to have gotten it from Seolhyun’s ex-boyfriend Zico’s phone. Zico is a South Korean hip-hop musician whose phone was reportedly stolen recently.

Photo: Getty Images/ Chung Sung-Jun

One of the pictures showed Seolhyun standing without a stitch on her body in a bathroom and brushing her teeth.

The photographs were so badly photoshopped it did not take long for fans to realize they were not real. Soon the requests for releasing the original images filled social media.

The website in which Seolhyun’s pictures were posted also had photoshopped images of Hollywood actresses and musicians including Kristen Stewart, Amanda Seyfried, Gal Gadot, Sarah Hyland and Miley Cyrus uploaded on it.

Seolhyun and Zico admitted they were dating each other in August 2016 after the former was photographed by Korean paparazzi trying to meet the rapper many times. Despite the hype surrounding their relationship, the couple broke up just two months after.

This incident comes days after the Prince Harry’s fiancé Meghan Markle’s semi-nude photos were reportedly leaked on a website called Celeb Jihad, which is notoriously known for disclosing private and sexual content of eminent personalities.

The website released four partially-naked images of the would-be princess and threatened to publish the rest of the alleged collection if their demands were not met, including the abdication of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Kensington Palace issued a statement to the Blast saying the photographs were “fake.” The authenticity of the leaked photos were not verified, and neither Markle nor the royal family have filed any formal complaint against the website.