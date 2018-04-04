Kaley Cuoco has opened up about her failed marriage to Ryan Sweeting, and the “Big Bang Theory” actress appears to be putting the blame on her ex for their divorce.

In an interview for Cosmopolitan’s May issue, Cuoco, 32, talked about her first marriage and the big impact it had on her. Cuoco tied the knot with Sweeting, 32, on Dec. 31, 2013, with a fire-and-ice-themed wedding. However, the couple called it quits after 21 months, to the surprise of her fans.

According to Cuoco, she ended the marriage after realizing how much her then-husband changed after their wedding. “I married someone the first time who completely changed,” she said. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Cuoco went on to reveal that the tennis pro actually caused her to not believe in marriage again. “My ex ruined that word for me,” she explained. “I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” Cuoco added. Shed admitted as wellt hat that she lost her faith in marriage until she met Karl Cook, 27.

Six months after separating from Sweeting, Cuoco met the professional equestrian who swept her off her feet. “I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient, I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl,” she said.

After successfully moving past the heartbreak Sweeting caused her, Cuoco is now planning her wedding with Cook, as per ET Online. The latter proposed to the television actress last December. Cook even uploaded on Instagram a video of Cuoco getting very emotional after his proposal.

Last year, Cuoco gushed to Us Weekly about what she really likes about her new relationship. “Because I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m constantly trying to rib him,” she said before noting that she also likes the fact that Cook loves dogs as well. “‘Must love dogs’ is number one [on my checklist] and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell hard.”

Photo: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images