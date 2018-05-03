Police had to stun and apprehend a man who was under the influence after they found him sexually engaging with a car. The 24-year-old man, who was not named in news reports about the incident, had his run-in with police in Newton, Kansas, on Tuesday, the Kansan reported.

According to Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton Police Department, officers responded to a call Tuesday about a naked man who was underneath a car. Powell then went on to describe the situation as succinctly as possible.

“He was attempting to stick his penis into the tailpipe of the vehicle,” Powell said, per the Kansan’s report.

Police reportedly tried to get him to stop trying to fornicate with the car, but Powell said he was “completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop,” according to the Associated Press. Powell said the man was “high on some sort of drug” and had an exceptionally high blood alcohol level of .35.

The officers ended up using a stun gun to incapacitate the man before they took him to the emergency room for treatment. According to Powell, he was too intoxicated to be taken to jail. The expectation was that he would be released from the hospital Thursday and eventually hit with charges.

What kinds of charges do people get for attempting to have sex with cars? Newton police recommended a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, per the AP. The charges had not been filed as of Thursday.

Sexual interest in cars and other machinery is called mechanophilia and it pops up in the news from time to time. In 2016, a half-naked man in Dayton, Ohio, was arrested for trying to have sex with a parked van after a witness saw him disrobe in front of the vehicle’s grill. Several years prior, in 2008, a Washington man made the news rounds after he claimed to have had sex with 1,000 cars.

