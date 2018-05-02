Kanye West has said a lot of upsetting things in the past, but his recent statement about slavery has got to be one of the most controversial ones yet.

During an appearance on TMZ Live, Kanye told Candace Owen that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

TMZ staffer Van Lathan decided then that it was time for his round of “free thought,” so he fired back at the rapper. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” he told Kanye.

“While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” Lathan said. “We have to deal with the marginalization that’s come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.”

Lathan then said he is “disappointed” and “appalled” by Kanye. “And brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that’s not real,” he continued.

Kanye looked shocked after Lathan rebuked him, and he even tried to hug it out with Lathan after. But the TMZ staffer refused. “Bro, you’ve got to be responsible, man. Your voice is too big,” he said.

Kanye maintained a positive disposition despite the argument and tried to explain himself on Twitter.

But many people were not impressed.

Just recently, Kanye was subjected to several criticisms after he tweeted his support for President Donald Trump. He even lost tons of Twitter followers when he said that Trump is his “brother” and they both have “dragon energy.” Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard