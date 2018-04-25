Each family has its own skeletons in the closet, and even the best ones sometimes get into fights and arguments with one another. However, singer Kanye West is giving his family members more than they bargained for with his increasingly erratic behavior.

The last week has reportedly been difficult for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and it’s all because of Kanye’s difficult behavior. He reportedly cut off contact with several people from his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. Add to that, he’s had multiple heated arguments with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source told People. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

Kanye has been hinting about his downward spiral on Twitter, especially when he suggested the need to “get rid of everything.”

Kim tried to make light of the matter, but Kanye cannot be controlled because “he’s always been like that” and he seems to enjoy causing trouble.

“She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working,” the source continued. “He genuinely believes he’s god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing.”

This is a really sad turn of events, especially since the Kardashian-Jenner family really loves Kanye. In fact, when Kanye celebrated his 40th birthday, Kris took to Instagram and raved about her “son.”

“You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much … you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives,” she wrote.

Hopefully, things will get better for Kanye and his family, especially for the sake of their children - 3-month-old Chicago, Saint, 2, and North, 4½. Photo: Getty Images/Alain Jocard