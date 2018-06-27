Rapper Kanye West really hit a low point in his life over the past few weeks after he was heavily lambasted for his controversial comments about slavery and President Donald Trump.

It’s hard to be on the receiving end of hate and criticism, so much so that West even entertained the thought of taking his own life. In his new album “Ye,” there is a single called “I Thought About Killing You,” which his fans suspected was all about his public persona.

When asked about it by The New York Times, West answered, “Oh yeah, I’ve thought about killing myself all the time. It’s always [an] option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options.”

Thankfully, West is in a much better place now. And he credits this all to an “epiphany” that he had. “‘Cause I didn’t do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn’t think it all the way through, then it’s actually maybe more of a chance of it happening,” he added.

During the same interview, the rapper also confessed that he thought his wife, Kim Kardashian, would divorce him over the issues he stirred up.

West’s controversy started when he appeared on TMZ Live to share his thoughts about slavery and opioids.

He said during the interview that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

TMZ staffer Van Lathan decided then that it was time for his round of “free thought,” so he fired back at the rapper. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” he told West.

“While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” Lathan said. “We have to deal with the marginalization that’s come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy