Despite reports that Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are having marital problems, the two seem okay enough to tease one another on social media.

Kanye started by posting photos of their mansion in Hidden Hills, California. They purchased the mansion for $20 million back in 2014, but now it is worth $60 million after they made extensive renovations on the place.

“Do this look like the sunken place (sic),” West captioned one of the photos, referencing the 2017 horror film “Get Out.”

Kim then teased her husband that he went back on their agreement about showing their home.

When netizens presumed she was scolding him, she made a follow-up tweet explaining that it was all a joke. “Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing,” she wrote.

This social media exchange came after reports surfaced that Kanye and Kim are having marital woes, and that he has been fighting a lot with her and her mom, Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source told People. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

The insider said that Kim is trying to make everything seem like it’s okay, but Kanye is a walking time bomb who refuses to tame down.

“She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working,” the source continued. “He genuinely believes he’s god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing.”

If the reports are indeed true, hopefully things will get better for Kanye and his family, especially for the sake of their children - 3-month-old Chicago, Saint, 2, and North, 4½. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy