Kanye West thought his marriage was done for after his controversial comments about slavery spiralled out of control. Before he knew it, West was receiving criticisms left and right for saying that “400 years of slavery” was a “choice.”

Even his wife, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian, did not agree with what he said and reprimanded him for it. During an interview with the New York Times, West confessed he even had a “real conversation” with her about the possibility of a divorce.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’ So that was a real conversation,” he said.

Luckily for him, Kim never wavered in her marriage commitment and stood by his side no matter how difficult things got.

“Kim and Kanye have a solid relationship, even with what’s going on right now,” a source shared with E! News. “She loves and supports her husband. Even if they have differences in views and opinions, she knows his heart.”

West’s controversy started when he appeared on TMZ Live to share his thoughts about slavery and opioids.

He said during the interview that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

TMZ staffer Van Lathan decided then that it was time for his round of “free thought,” so he fired back at the rapper. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” he told Kanye.

“While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” Lathan said. “We have to deal with the marginalization that’s come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.” Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain