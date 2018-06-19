Remember Kanye West from a few weeks past? The Kanye who tweeted his love for President Donald Trump, much to the chagrin of netizens and fans, and the Kanye who proclaimed that 400 years of slavery was a choice? Well, that Kanye is now long gone since he has been enlightened by his new music.

“Kanye has been so busy with all the new albums,” a source close to the rapper told Us Weekly. “Kanye is very clear, super focused right now. The version of him today is very different than the one we saw a few weeks ago.”

Kanye has been busy working in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the past few months, and he has been collaborating with Kid Cudi and Pusha T, among many other artists. “He’s focused on his craft right now and is excited [about] how much everyone is liking his new music,” the source revealed.

It was a good thing that Kanye mellowed somewhat, especially since reports have been circulating earlier that the rapper has had multiple heated arguments with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source told People. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

Kim did not like how Kanye was behaving in public, but despite this fact, she tried to show a united front. However, it has been very difficult for Kim to be a supportive and loving wife especially since Kanye wanted to do things his way.

“She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working,” the source continued. “He genuinely believes he’s god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris