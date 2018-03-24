Kate Garraway recently reacted to not being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

During a recent episode of “Good Morning Britain,” Garraway’s co-host, Ben Shepherd, announced that he just received an invite from Prince Harry and Markle.

Garraway could not believe that Shepherd would receive an invite for the May 19 nuptials, but not her. After checking out the invitation that Shepherd was holding, Garraway said that it must be fake. However, her co-host still insisted that it isn’t.

But towards the end of the episode, Shepherd admitted that he was just teasing Garraway.

“Sorry, it’s not a real invite. But the real ones are being sent out today,” he said (via Express).

The 50-year-old Garraway said that she’s gullible that’s why she got very shocked.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Markle sent out wedding invitations to their 600 guests. Those who received invitations are Prince Harry and Markle’s respective families, friends, and colleagues. According to The Telegraph, a select 200 were also invited to attend the after-party at the Frogmore House.

The couple’s royal wedding invitations were crafted by Barnard and Westwood, a company that has also worked on the royal family’s printed materials since 1985.

Austen Kopley, the managing editor of Barnard and Westwood, release a statement following the release of the invites.

“The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will be a truly special occasion and we are thrilled to be able to create equally special invitations for their guests. We are incredibly honored to continue our longstanding work for the Royal Family, and to be involved in such an important moment for the couple and their family and friends,” Kopley said.

However, the couple’s invitation was recently criticized after it appeared as though there was an error on one of the names. On the card, Prince Harry is addressed as Prince Henry of Wales. But according to People, this is not a typo. Prince Harry’s real name is actually Prince Henry.

However, Markle’s name was not written in full on the invitation. Instead of writing Meghan Rachel Markle, the former actress was only addressed as Ms. Meghan Markle.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images