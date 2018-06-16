Kate Hudson doesn’t want to commit to projects while she’s expecting the birth of her third child.

On Friday, a source close to the actress exclusively dished to Us Weekly that she’s taking some time off showbiz while waiting for her due date. “They are on vacation, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” the source said.

Hudson is currently pregnant with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and she is due to give birth in August. “Kate and Danny are madly in love. Everyone loves him, and they couldn’t be happier that she found him,” the source said.

The “Almost Famous” star announced her pregnancy in April while explaining to her fans why she wasn’t as active on social media as before. “SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” Hudson captioned an Instagram photo from her gender reveal party.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” the Hollywood star added.

Hudson and Fujikawa started dating in December 2016, despite being friends for 15 years before that. Prior to Fujikawa, Hudson had a serious romance with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. They welcomed a son, named Bingham Hawn, in 2011, which was three years before they called it quits. Hudson also has a 14-year-old son, named Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Hudson thinks her work as a business owner won’t be affected by her pregnancy. While attending the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in New York City last weekend, the 39-year-old told People that she’ll still juggle her business engagements and motherhood for as long as she can.

“In movies they usually go, ‘Oh, well she’s pregnant, therefore she is not available,’” she said. “[In the business world], it’s awesome because there is no fear of people thinking you are out of work. If anything it’s busier, because there is going to be about a month and a half that I’m going to go into my baby bubble.”

