Kate Middleton and Alicia Vikander have finally met.

On Tuesday night, Middleton and Prince William attended a black-tie dinner at the British ambassador's residence in Stockholm. They joined Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in the gathering. Among the guests was the "Ex Machina" actress.

For the gathering, Middleton donned an Erdem frilly and floral print frock with ruffle detail bodice and collar. Meanwhile, Vikander opted for a simple Louis Vuitton electric blue dress. The Duchess' ensemble featured an oversize botanical, but its delicate chartreuse hue lent a fashion-forward twist. In contrast, the "Burnt" actress kept her look modern with pointed-toe stilettos, Vogue reported.

According to Hannah Eichler, senior brand stylist at Oasis, "Kate's made a real departure from the conservative looks she has become famed for." But for Daily Mail, the royal mom outshined the award-winning actress. In fact, Middleton received a lot of praises for her choice of outfit for the event.

"Kate's really flown the flag for British style for her royal visit, wearing a dress by her much loved British label Erdem, who's designs she's worn countless times before. She's an ambassador in more ways than one," one commented.

"It's different from the habitual in HRH but it's beautiful!" another fan wrote.

"She just suits everything," another user added.

The dinner marks the end of a busy day for the British royals. Earlier that day, Prince William and Middleton visited an ice skating rink and played bandy hockey. They also had a private lunch with the Swedish royals. Prince William and Middleton will be visiting Norway later this week.

In related news, earlier this month, Prince William and Middleton visited Coventry where they met and interviewed the teens. Rashid Bhayat, Positive Youth Foundation's CEO was very impressed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's questions and even wished to work with them.

"They were incredibly approachable and very well engaged – so much so I might even send them an application form for a job at the organization," Rashid Bhayat, Positive Youth Foundation's CEO, told People. "They were brilliant with the young people. They would be great to come and join us."

Bhayat also complimented Prince William and Middleton's rapport with the kids. According to the CEO, the Duke and Duchess were "exceptional at breaking down barriers in the young people."

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Stewart