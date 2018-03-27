Kate Middleton is appointed as the first patron of a popular museum.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton will have an additional role. Prince William's wife was appointed as the first royal patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is to become the first Royal Patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum. Furthering Her Royal Highness's interest in the visual arts, photography and design, she formally takes up the @V_and_A Patronage from today," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.

The Victoria and Albert Museum or V&A is the world's leading museums of art, design and performance. It houses over 2.3 million collections that span over 5,000 years. It also holds a number of UK's national collections that serve as resources for the study of architecture, furniture, fashion, textiles, photography, sculpture, painting and more.

According to the palace, Middleton has already visited the museum. The Duchess of Cambridge officially opened its new entrance, courtyard and exhibition gallery on Exhibition Road in June 2017.

Although Middleton is the new patron of the museum, she is not expected to visit it again soon. The Duchess just made her final royal engagement as she is reportedly due "any minute now."

On her last appearance prior to delivering baby no. 3, Prince William's wife sported black skinny pants, a cream-colored coat by Goat, a printed top by Hobbs and pumps. Middleton accessorized with a black clutch and drop pearl earrings.

Many were surprised to see Middleton in trousers as she rarely wears it compared to Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge often prefers dresses than pants, but she seems to develop the "Suits" actress fondness for it.

During the said outing, Prince William and Middleton helped the locals and volunteers prepare a meal for the Commonwealth Big Lunch. According to Middleton, her children, 4-year-old Prince and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte enjoy making pizza dough too.

"I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," Middleton told one member, Yolanda from Bolivia.

Sensing that Yolanda or others might not understand what she said, as Bolivia speaks in Spanish and other indigenous dialects, Middleton turned to an interpreter and continued, "I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy."

Middleton confessed that she couldn't speak Spanish. But Prince George and Princess Charlotte know a few words as their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is from Palencia, a city in northern Spain.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson