Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry were back on their royal engagement a day after the Commonwealth Day service.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alone to visit and meet the representatives from British Tennis, Wimbledon, Coach Core, Judy Murray and Tim Henman. The group discussed the children's tennis initiative in the U.K. and access to the sport at the grassroot level. Kensington Palace shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter.

Middleton is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The royal mom is also a self-confessed tennis fan.

In fact, earlier this year, she visited Bond Primary School in Mitcham and played with the kids. On the said visit, she also admitted that she was sporty before. However, her activities lessen after welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte, more so lately that she is expecting another baby.

"A big thank you from me as well because I've loved playing with you all - it's so energetic and exciting to be part of it, so well done for all the hard work," Middleton said.

"And I love tennis. I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said while patting her growing baby bump.

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Harry teamed up to meet the winners of The Met Excellence Awards. The awards took place last week and it recognized the Metropolitan Police officers, staff and volunteers for their hard work in serving and protecting the people.

On the same event, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry heard a number of inspiring stories and humbling acts of bravery from the police officers and staff. They also learned about the works of the volunteers who selflessly give up their time to help keep London safe.

In related news, Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry joined the Commonwealth Day service on Monday. Aside from the royal trio, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were also present at the event.

Prince Harry's fiance was even caught on camera singing the national anthem "God Save the Queen." However, some netizens joked that the future royal was singing "My country tis of thee."

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski