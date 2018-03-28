Kate Middleton loves being a mother. The Duchess of Cambridge is finally done with the last of her official duties for her third pregnancy, so she’s now on her maternity leave and getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy.

Peter Fonagy, head of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, recently told People what Middleton thinks of motherhood. He revealed that Prince William’s wife feels privileged to be able to call herself a mother and is always looking for ways to make children happy.

“[Kate] feels it’s an incredible privilege to be a mum,” Fonagy told the outlet. “She’s very keen on children and keen that they should be happy . Part of her interest in prevention is to make sure that she does things right in her own parenting.”

Fonagy, who has worked with the mom-of-two with her mental health advocacy through the Heads Together initiative, added that Middleton also wants to improve children’s lives and find out how the adults around them can help achieve this.

“She’s genuinely interested in how to make children’s lives better — and what parents and professionals can do to positively influence the lives of children,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Middleton now has more time to focus on Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, after wrapping up her royal engagements. The Duchess is reportedly helping her two older children adjust to the idea of having a new sibling in their home in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace.

A friend of Middleton’s revealed to People magazine that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are “excited” for their new baby brother or sister, but noted, “Charlotte, as the youngest, may find it hard.”

A former maternity nurse who has worked with friends of the royal family, Sarah Dixon, said that Middleton and Prince William have several ways to help their older kids adjust, including allowing them to help in decorating the nursery.

“The family will be doing all they can to talk about the new baby and get the children as involved as possible, including them assisting with nursery decoration and choosing toys for the new arrival,” Dixon explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Edwards