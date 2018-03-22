Kate Middleton is blooming in one of her final engagements before her third royal baby is due.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Royal Society of Medicine. The pregnant royal stunned in her mint green ensemble by her favorite British designer, Jenny Packham. Middleton paired it with nude pumps.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Middleton's outfit is reminiscent of Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales owned a number of mint green clothing too. The publication shared a photo of Prince William and Prince Harry's mom in her famous skirt suit of the same shade.

The snap was taken in 1996 when Princess Diana attended a symposium to discuss breast cancer at Northwestern University in Chicago. She accessorized with a pearl choker, a black quilted Chanel bag and a Chanel slingback heels that gave her, her signature elegant look.

For Middleton's part, she also attended a symposium. The expectant mom gave a speech and thanked the people she considered her mentors.

Prince William's wife recognized the friendly faces that welcomed her and freely shared their knowledge with her. According to Middleton, those people have been patient with her as she asks them questions about the complex range of issues that she wishes to learn.

"Academics who have shown me their groundbreaking research into the cause of perinatal and postnatal depression and how they are addressing these issues into the clinics; those who I have visited over the years, who provide crucial links within the community and whose services help families with essential parenting support and guidance; and other wonderful organisations which have done so much to improve support for the emotional wellbeing for children in school," Middleton said (via Express). "I could name so many of you but I am utterly grateful to you all for giving me your time and your wisdom so freely."

According to People, Middleton's recent sighting is one of her final royal engagements. The Duchess is due to deliver her and Prince William's third baby in April.

The palace has not confirmed her due date yet, but some of their fans are betting that the newest member of the royal family might arrive on St. George's Day, on the couple's wedding anniversary or on Princess Charlotte's birthday.

Photo: Getty Images/Geoff Pugh