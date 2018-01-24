Kate Middleton recently spoke to the students and teachers at Roe Green Junior School in London about kids’ mental health.

The Duchess of Cambridge also announced the website she, Prince William and Prince Harry developed as part of their Heads Together initiative. The Royal Foundation funded the Mentally Healthy Schools website with an over $112,000 grant.

As of late, the website has already been tested in at least 50 schools across the United Kingdom. More specifically, the website is aimed at addressing mental health issues among kids, as well as raising awareness over the fact that kids before age 14 are already suffering from the condition.

“We know that mental health is an issue for us all – children and parents, young and old, men and women – of all backgrounds and of all circumstances. What we have seen first-hand is that the simple act of having a conversation about mental health – the initial breaking of the silence – can make a real difference. But, as you here today know: starting a conversation is just that – it’s a start,” she said (via People).

The Duchess of Cambridge encouraged the students and teachers to prioritize mental health in the same way that they prioritize their physical health. “When we intervene early in life, we help avoid problems that are much more challenging to address in adulthood,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mentally Health Schools website contains four main areas, namely, teaching resources, whole school approach for leaders, risks and protective factors and mental health needs.

Last year, Prince William’s wife revealed that even she faces struggles when it comes to raising her two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. As such, she has decided to provide moms a quicker way to learn how to deal with their children regardless if they are suffering from mental health issues or not.

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry all mixed together,” she said.

Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images