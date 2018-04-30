Kate Middleton recently went under fire for looking “perfect” hours after giving birth to Prince Louis.

But despite the criticisms she received from the royal critics, at least one person is standing by her side. In an article for the Daily Mail, actress and columnist Joan Collinson wrote that Middleton deserved to look as good as possible during her third royal baby debut with Prince William on April 23.

“But I, for one, applaud the Duchess. Why wouldn’t a woman want to look her best – especially when faced with the world’s media? Pregnancy can be difficult, is often uncomfortable, and to finally lose that massive bump is a blessed relief,” she wrote.

However, not everyone supported Collins’ thoughts. Katy Hill, a former Blue Peter presenter, said that Middleton looking as flawless as ever post-birth “robbed her of the intimate magic of those first few precious hours.”

“Her haze would have been filled with blow-dries and make-up and tights and heels and a flurry of business to get her camera-ready, to live up to protocol, tradition, and expectation as the world’s press awaited,” Hill wrote on her blog.

Meanwhile, Collins also praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her decision to leave St. Mary’s Hospital as soon as possible. She also did a similar thing when she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The writer said that staying at the hospital for a few more hours or even overnight could have resulted in more pitfalls. Reporters may have taken sneaky pictures of the royal baby or Middleton if she did not leave just 12 hours after giving birth.

“Hospitals aren’t jails, after all, and it’s not that difficult for a crafty individual to gain access, despite all the security measures. I know because, even more than 40 years ago, a fan managed to get past the porter at the nursing home where I was staying after giving birth to my first baby, Tara, and tried to take one of me,” she shared.

Towards the end of her lengthy article, Collins wondered what the people’s reaction would’ve been if Middleton stepped out of the hospital looking like a mess. If this were the case, the writer knew that people would still criticize the Duchess.

Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall