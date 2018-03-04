Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have a wonderful relationship with each other, but the Duchess of Cambridge did not pick the former actress’ wedding dress for her.

OK! Magazine previously claimed that a palace insider told the tabloid that Middleton has been helping Markle plan her special day with Prince Harry. “Knowing how overwhelming a royal wedding can be, Middleton decided to jump in headfirst to help,” the unnamed source said.

More details about Middleton helping Markle were included in the article. “Kate and Meghan have met with the royal chef to discuss the menu and decided on several dishes,” the source said. Additionally, Middleton is also rumored to have told Markle to choose an Alexander McQueen creation for her wedding dress.

However, rumor debunking site Gossip Cop recently claimed that there is no truth to the tabloid’s claims. As close as Middleton and Markle could be, the duchess could not be hands-on with Markle’s wedding because it is not her wedding.

Additionally, Middleton is also pregnant with her third child with Prince William. As such, the 36-year-old matriarch is busy preparing for the arrival of her baby. Middleton is also very busy with a slew of official royal engagements that she may not have the time to help Markle with her wedding.

But this does not mean that Middleton can’t share some tips with Markle if she reaches out to her.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple has announced – through the Kensington Palace – that they will be inviting the public to their nuptials.

It has been revealed that the couple will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding so that they could watch the arrival of the bride and groom, as well as their carriage ride. People from all over the U.K. that will be selected by Lord Lieutenants will include young people who have shown strong leadership in their respective communities.

Also invited to the palace grounds are 200 people from charities and organizations that are close to Markle and Prince Harry.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images