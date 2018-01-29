Kate Middleton helps kids with cancer by donating her hair.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a haircut a few months back and suggested that instead of throwing away her locks, they donate it to a charity that aims to provide kids with cancer with high-quality wigs. Middleton reportedly sent it using another name.

"Four months ago Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair, he said it was just getting too long. While Joey was snipping away the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away," the source told Sunday Express. "She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea."

"It was sent using someone else's name, so that the trust didn't know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area," the insider continued.

According to the publication, Middleton sent her locks to the Little Princess Trust. The charity was launched in 2006 by Hannah Tarplee's parents. Hannah, 5, died of cancer despite chemotherapy treatment. She lost her hair and enjoyed wearing wigs on special occasions.

"Losing her hair was traumatic for Hannah but finding high-quality wigs for children was difficult and only after a long search was a firm found which made a wig for her," the charity said. "After Hannah died, her parents, Wendy and Simon, set up a charity providing free children's wigs."

The charity has already given away 5,500 real hair wigs to sick children. A spokeswoman said that they are not aware of Middleton's donation. But she stressed that they understand if the Duchess opted to hide her identity following the attention attracted by Harry Styles' donation.

The former One Direction singer also made a donation to the same trust. In 2016, Styles shared a snap of his hair after it was cut on Instagram. "Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust," he wrote in the caption.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are reportedly strict when it comes to their children's privacy. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planted 40-foot hedges in front of Kensington Palace to allow Prince George and Princess Charlotte to enjoy their playtime outside without being seen from the gates.

In addition, when the family was still living at Anmer Hall, the couple reportedly implemented a "no-fly zone" around their estate. Prince William and Middleton did it to prevent helicopters and drones from getting photos of their kids.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady