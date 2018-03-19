Kate Middleton is concerned of Prince William's safety whenever he rides his motorbike.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge was photographed in a sports bike when he arrived for a five-a-side football match in south London. According to Express, the Duchess is worried everytime her husband uses his motorcycle.

When Prince William and Middleton visited Scotland earlier this year, she was asked if the Duke still owns a motorbike. "He's still riding it," the royal mom of two confessed.

"It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎," she added.

Prince William admits that he loves motorcycles. In fact, last year he met Jonathan Rea, a superbike champion. However, since he has a growing family, the second-in-line to the throne has decided to take a lie low from this hobby.

"I know he's a bit of a motorcycle fan himself," Rea told the Press Association about Prince William. "We talked about his bikes and the fact that he has put it on the back-burner a little bit because of his children now."

Meanwhile, as a mom, Middleton reportedly wanted to keep his son off from the same sports. "Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it," she said.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Land Rover factory in Birmingham, England. There, the couple met the company leaders, staff, apprentices and a rescue team who were training with the company. Prince William and Middleton even joined their exercises.

Prince William took the wheel of one of the cars and Middleton who was already a few months along joined him as they went off-roading. The activity aimed to test the vehicle's capability, suspension, grip and camera technology.

The company website noted that the course was not for pregnant women. It was unclear if the Duchess of Cambridge was aware of the said warning. However, she seemed to enjoy the ride as she was smiling the whole time.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton showed off a rare PDA during the St. Patrick's Day parade when the Duke placed a hand on his wife's back. It can be remembered that they barely touch each other in public.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been open about their affection to each other. In fact, the future royal and the groom-to-be have been photographed holding hands in several royal engagements.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson