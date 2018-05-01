Kate Middleton showed royal fans how to pronounce the name "Louis" when she married Prince William.

In 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exchanged "I do's." In a clip shared by Express, Middleton was heard mentioning their third child's first name as it's part of Prince William's full name, which is William Arthur Philip Louis.

"I Catherine Elizabeth take thee William Arthur Phillip Louis to my wedded husband," Middleton said during the vows.

Many are initially confused whether to read the name as "Loo-wee" or "Loo-is." The publication noted that the Duchess used the former.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third royal baby on April 23. Initially, it only takes two days for the palace to announce the newborn's name. However, it took four days for them to confirm Prince Louis' moniker.

A number believe that the delay was due to Prince Charles not meeting the child yet. The Prince of Wales had to travel to France to commemorate Anzac Day that honors the fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans from WWI.

Middleton had a speedy recovery. In fact, the Duchess was out and about just seven hours after her delivery. She stepped out immediately with Prince William for Prince Louis' public debut and she surprised everyone with her pristine look.

However, not everyone was impressed after seeing Middleton's immaculate appearance. According to radio host Meshel Laurie, the royal mom of three was giving other women an "unrealistic message."

"You know what I find troubling is all those young women saying 'Oh, it's inspiring," Laurie said on Australian TV programme "The Project." "That's not inspiring!"

"You know what would be inspiring? If when they came in her room and said 'Alright mate, up you get, hair and makeup, let's get out there' she said 'Don't be any idiot, get out! I've just had a baby!" she continued.

Meanwhile, a magazine was slammed after doing a heavy edit on Prince William and Middleton on its covers during Prince Louis' debut. According to many, the couple looks better in the original photo.

"You know the world's gone completely mad when a mag has to photoshop one of the most photogenic couples in the world. This is mental," Hilary Barry posted on Twitter about the digitally altered photo of the royals. "So despite turning up on the hospital steps looking AMAZING hours after birthing that child - she still wasn't good enough for Woman's Day."

​

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor