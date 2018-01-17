Kate Middleton's showed her motherly instinct in her recent royal outing.

On Tuesday, the pregnant royal mom stepped out with Prince William as they teamed up to visit Coventry, which is about 110 miles northwest London. During their royal engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge noticed a young boy who looked sick and she helped him.

"Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig," Carole Flynn, a learning mentor at Corpus Christy primary school told People. "I think he was a little bit overcome."

According to Flynn, the 10-year-old student had been waiting for three hours in the cold to witness Prince William and Middleton's arrival. At the time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived, he was already "quite pale."

"She [Middleton] came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was okay. She bent down and was concerned," Flynn recalled how the royal mom of two approached Craig. Middleton then talked to one of her bodyguards and came back with a brown paper bag and handed it to the boy in case he got sick.

"It was lovely of her," Flynn said about Middleton's action. "She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side." Flynn added that Craig is already doing better.

Prince William and Middleton's itinerary in their recent outing includes visiting the ruins of the city's original 15th-century cathedral. The place was destroyed during World War II in 1940. During the said visit, the royal couple joined the "Litany of Reconciliation" prayer service that aims to "healing the wounds of history and building a culture of peace."

The spectators were all praises to Prince William and Middleton. According to them, the duke and duchess were very "nice and cheerful."

Prior to the said outing, Middleton visited the Reach Academy in Feltham. There she joined the children in their art activities and listened how the school works with the students and parents.

A day after the said engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Amnesty International. Middleton made an appearance at the event to support her patronage Anna Freud Centre charity who was co-hosting the Head Start conference.

