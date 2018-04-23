Kate Middleton knows some Arabic nursery rhymes.

Do you know that the Duchess of Cambridge has spent her early years in the Middle East? Middleton's father, Michael Middleton, was a manager for British Airways when she was just 2 years old. The family decided to move to Amman in May 1984 and spent over two years there. As a result, Prince William's wife learned Arabic before her own mother tongue.

"Toddler Catherine attended the English-speaking Al Saheera nursery school in Amman, where she eared nursery rhymes in Arabic," royal author Gill Knappet said. "She could sing 'Happy Birthday' in Arabic before she could do so in English."

"The bustling, dusty city was a world away from village life in Berkshire, but the Middletons enjoyed their time in the sun," the writer added.

However, Middleton confessed that she doesn't know how to speak Spanish. In March, Middleton made her final royal engagement prior to delivery her third baby. She told Yolanda from Bolivia that Prince George and Princess Charlotte love making dough together because "they like getting their hands messy."

She was asked if she could speak Spanish as some of the individuals use that language. "Sadly, no," Middleton said.

However, Prince George and Princess Charlotte can speak a few Spanish words. The little royals' nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is from Palencia, a city in northern Spain. She taught Prince William and Middleton's kids her own native language. In fact, Prince George can count up to 10 in Spanish.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third baby on April 23. The Duchess will be delivering her upcoming bundle of joy in a luxury suite in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. According to an insider, Middleton's room is ready and has been lockdown since March. The security is tight. In fact, guards to regular sweeps in the area.

However, the experts believe that Middleton would be overdue considering the case with her two pregnancies. Thus, she might not deliver her baby on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Kate is due on St George's Day which is the 23rd of April," Emily Andrews said. "She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April."

Photo: Getty Images/Simon Dawson