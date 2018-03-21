Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have a good relationship, but they are far from being best friends, says one author.

Rumors previously surfaced that the Duchess of Cambridge and the future royal had issues. The reports have since been debunked, and the future sisters-in-law appear to be amicable with each other. However, Katie Nicholl recently claimed that the two are still getting to know each other and have very different personalities.

"I think they are certainly friendly and they are spending more time with each other. You know they're neighbors in Kensington Palace and I know that Meghan enjoys going over to see Kate and the children, and she does enjoy that. I'm told there's always an open invitation for her to be with Kate ever when she wants," Katie Nicholl told InStyle. "I think that any animosity is probably a fabrication in the press. I've never heard to suggest that they don't get along."

Although Prince Harry's fiancée and Prince William's wife get along, the author of "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" added that the two women are very different in terms of personality.

"I do hear plenty to suggest that they're quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London," Nicholl explained.

Nicholl is not alone in her observations about Markle and Middleton's differences. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also noted that they are "very different and have different destinies." He claimed that Middleton has "the poise and charm and also the reserve that is appropriate for a future queen," while Markle "brims over with confidence."

Nevertheless, Fitzwilliams is hopeful that Markle and Middleton's relationship will improve over the years. "Opposites can form close friendships and with William and Harry such close siblings the chances are that they will get on famously," he added.

In related news, a new survey revealed that Brits prefer Markle's engagement ring to Middleton's and Princess Eugenie's. Of the 2,250 British participants, 49.3 percent voted for the band Prince Harry gave to the "Horrible Bosses" star. However, more women loved the design of Middleton's band, while most men favored Princess Eugenie's pink ring.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson