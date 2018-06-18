Meghan Markle just had her first official outing with Queen Elizabeth II. So, how was it compared to the Queen and Kate Middleton's first engagement in 2012?

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex accompanied Queen Elizabeth II in Chester. The royals officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre.

The former "Suits" star's first outing with the Queen just came only a few weeks after her royal wedding with Prince Harry. They travel by the monarch's private train, which Middleton has not experienced yet. The Duchess of Cambridge who married Prince William in 2011, was spotted with the Queen for their first engagement in 2012.

Based on the photos shared by Express, Queen Elizabeth II was both delighted in both outings. For her outing with Middleton, the Queen wore a pink outfit with a matching hat. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a formal green dress. In one shot, the two chatted politely. In another snap, Prince William's wife laughs heartily as the Queen appeared to crack a joke.

Queen Elizabeth II was also in a great mood when she stepped out with Prince Harry's better-half. In fact, the pair was also photographed chatting and laughing. However, according to expert, the new royal appeared nervous.

"It's touching to see the very confident new royal bride looking sweet and rather nervous here on her first solo outing with the Queen," Judi James described Markle.

"A little tension in her left hand with both shoulders slightly raised shows a little nervousness here - a clear desire to get this right. I suspect we would all behave in the same way in this situation," said Robin Kermode, body language and founder of communications consultancy Zone2.co.uk.

In related news, many noticed that Markle's fashion during her first solo outing with the queen was too similar to Middleton. The "Horrible Bosses" wore nude tights, painted her nails in pale pink and opted to for a stiletto. For others, this is not surprising as Middleton and her stylist have been helping Markle in her fashion choices.

"Kate has been on hand to help Meghan get that polished royal look as has her stylist, Natasha Archer, who is Kate's secret weapon in the style department," the source told Vanity Fair. "Meghan now needs to find her own stylist so that she can curate her own look, but both Kate and Natasha have been very kind in helping her out in recent months."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson