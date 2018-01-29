Meghan Markle has been attached to various royal rules and traditions ever since she got engaged to Prince Harry. But she’s not the only one.

Even though Kate Middleton has been part of the royal family for almost eight years, she also needs to adjust to certain rules especially when it comes to weddings.

According to Express, Middleton is required to wear a hat at Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding just like what she did at her sister Pippa Middleton’s nuptials. But Middleton is not the only member of the royal family that needs to wear a hat at the wedding in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Camilla Parker Bowles and Queen Elizbeth II also need to wear a hat at the wedding.

The publication noted that wearing a hat at a royal wedding is actually part of the family’s tradition. However, some members of the royal family no longer adhere to it. But the queen and her immediate family are still very loyal to this rule. Every now and then, Middleton, Bowles and Queen Elizabeth wear a hat even when they are not at a wedding.

Meanwhile, it is also possible that Markle will ask her female guests to not wear a hat to her and Prince Harry’s wedding since the former actress is known for breaking royal traditions. The dress code for the couple’s nuptials has not been revealed since they have not also given out their invitations.

As of late, Markle has only chosen her wedding dress designer, but even the name of the designer is still being kept under wraps. In the coming weeks, Markle and Prince Harry’s invitation and official entourage will most likely be announced alongside the couple’s chosen dress code.

There are rumors suggesting that Markle’s wedding dress will be simple but elegant in design. Her dad, Thomas Markle, may also walk her down the aisle, and her mom, Doria Radlan, will attend her wedding to Prince Harry.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images