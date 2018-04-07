Kate Middleton has a comfortable life even before she joins the royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge who is expecting her third child with Prince William comes from an affluent family. According to global wealth-tracking firm Wealth-X, Middleton's net worth is $7 million. Meanwhile, others estimate her net worth as $10 million, Time reported.

The Middleton's owned Party Pieces, an online party supplies business with an estimated worth of $50 million. The publication noted that prior to being a full-time royal, Middleton worked for their family business and was a part-time accessories buyer for a retailer called Jigsaw.

Middleton and her siblings, Pippa and James, studied in private schools. In fact, the Duchess met Prince William at the University of St Andrew's, a prestigious school in Scotland, where they both attended in college.

When Middleton tied the knot with the Duke of Cornwall, she instantly became part of the royal family with $88 billion fortune. Since then she did not need to spend much from her own pocket because their living cost is covered by the private estate that Prince Charles manages.

The revenue from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall property covers most of the royal family's expenses. This includes their official travel wardrobe, housing and staff cost.

Middleton has been influential in the fashion industry too that triggered the "Kate Effect." In fact, there's a community who called themselves RepliKate. They purchase or recreate and wear the Duchess' outfits.

Prince William and Middleton's children 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte also affect the people's spending habits. In fact, eBay has sold 1,500 items related to the little prince and 500 items for Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third bundle of joy on April 23. According to an insider, the Duchess will be delivering the child at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. Her luxury suite costs $9, 650 a day.

In related news, Party Pieces are selling wedding decors ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. They have stocked up on different materials like Union Jack flats, banners, hat, fabric waving flags, umbrellas, fluffy head boppers, confetti and more. This is very timely as the upcoming royal wedding is deemed to be a national celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson