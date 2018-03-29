Kate Middleton is due to deliver her third royal baby soon.

Everyone is already excited for the arrival of Prince William and Middleton's third child. In fact, the hospital where the Duchess is expected to deliver is already preparing for the newest royal.

According to Express, St. Mary's Hospital might be prepping for paparazzi photos when the Duchess of Cambridge delivers her third baby with Prince William in its facility. The Lindo Wing where Middleton gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte has just been repainted.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared a photo of it on his Twitter account. "The railings outside The Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital Paddington are being painted. I suppose it’s never too early to get used to the smell of fresh paint," he wrote in the caption.

Royal fans are quick to conclude that Edwards' post has something to do with Middleton's delivery.

"Does it mean Kate will give birth there despite home labor rumors?" one follower asks.

"They are saying it will be in hospital Lindo wing," another user responds.

"So katherine is having her baby at the hospital then," Grade Dutton wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would not mind the railings. So, the hospital should not have bothered to repaint.

"Don't think w&k care about the railings ..#whybother," Sheri Burgess wrote.

A source just confirmed to Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming bundle of joy is due on April 23. Middleton is reportedly set to deliver her third child in a luxury maternity suit in the same hospital where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Middleton's room has been under lockdown since March and security is tight. There are guards that sweep the area regularly.

"Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it’s resealed each time with tamper-proof tape. It's a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly," the source said. "Everything is planned down to the tiniest detail."

In addition, Prince William and Middleton have a "baby team" that includes the Duchess' mom, Carole Middleton. The group is "dedicated to making sure everything is ready, from media plans to security to hospital arrangements. There’s a backup plan for everything."

