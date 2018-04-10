Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her third child soon, and the hospital where she is expected to deliver is already preparing for the baby's arrival.

On Monday, Simon Perry of People Magazine shared a photo of St. Mary's Hospital, which showed that a "No Parking" sign had been placed in front the Lindo Wing, on Twitter. "Countdown to Baby Cambridge #3 begins. The no parking signs are up outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London where Kate will give birth later this month," Perry wrote in the caption.

According to People, palace officials have remain mum as to when Prince William's wife is due. But an insider revealed that Middleton will deliver her third bundle of joy on April 23.

The publication noted that when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively, the official "No Parking" sign was also placed on the road over two weeks before Middleton gave birth.

However, unlike during the weeks leading up to Prince George's birth, the media will not be able to camp outside the famous door of the Lindo Wing until it is confirmed that Middleton is already in the hospital. Last week, royal photographer Tim Rooke revealed that the media are set to position themselves outside the hospital on April 9.

"The media positions are being put up on the ninth of April," Rooke said. "And the last time the media positions were sorted out two weeks before the birth."

It remains unknown if Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join Prince William and Middleton in welcoming the new addition to their family at the hospital. However, Rooke thinks that it will be great to capture a family photo with the newborn.

"The ideal picture for us when they leave hospital is a family picture of William and the Duchess of Cambridge, George, Charlotte, and the new baby," Rooke added. "That would be amazing, but we'll have to wait and see."

In related news, prior to placing the "no parking" sign, St. Mary's Hospital has repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing. Many believed that it was also done in preparation for the arrival of Prince William and Middleton's third baby as the media were expected to take photos of the family in the area.

However, some royal fans thought that it was not necessary. "Don't think w&k care about the railings ..#whybother," Sheri Burgess wrote.

