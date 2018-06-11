Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George stepped out together a day after the Trooping the Colour.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their kids 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, were spotted at the Beaufort Polo Club field during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match.

In the photos shared by People, Prince William and Middleton's kids could be seen running around. They were also photographed sitting with their cousin, 7-year-old Savannah Phillips, and other kids.

Princess Charlotte reportedly didn't show any signs of burning out. In fact, the little princess was seen performing forward rolls and headstands. She was also photographed running barefoot while holding her shades in one hand.

On the other hand, Prince George was spotted with a small polo stick as he learned the game from the sidelines. There were also snaps of him playing with a toy gun with a friend.

For the event, Middleton wore a simple summer chic blue dress from Zara. It is still available for $69.90. The duchess was also seen laughing at Princess Charlotte's antics.

Middleton and her children were present at the event to cheer on Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are taking part in a series of games over the coming weeks to bring in more money for their key charities. The pair raised $14 million in 2007.

The Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy aims to raise funds for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and homelessness charity Centrepoint. Prince William is a patron of both charities.

Meanwhile, Prince William is also set to fly to Israel for an official visit. He will be the first royal to visit the country officially. The duke may follow tradition and get a tattoo on his arms during the visit.

According to People, Queen Victoria's son, Prince Albert Edward, and grandsons, Prince Albert Victor and King George V, previously visited the Holy Land. They reportedly got ink on their arms that represent Jerusalem's five crosses and three crowns.

In related news, Prince William who is an active mental advocate along with Middleton and Prince Harry praised Danny Rose for opening about his depression. "It's really good what you did, it's really brave of you," the Duke of Cambridge told Rose when he met the England football team.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson