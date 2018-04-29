Sunday marks the seventh wedding anniversary of Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have come a long way together.

The couple welcomed their third child together just days before their wedding anniversary this year. They are now proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

As we celebrate the royal couple's big day, here is a timeline of their relationship.

2001 - 2005: Prince William and Kate's romance began at the University of St Andrews in Scotland where the two were studying art history. William later switched his course to geography. The two got close to each other in 2003 after Middleton split from her previous boyfriend. William and Kate sparked romance rumors when the two were pictured skiing in Klosters, Switzerland, together. In June 2005, speculation grew when they were pictured together on the day of their graduation ceremony.

2006: William and Kate went on to their new careers after their graduation. Kate started working as an accessories buyer for fashion chain Jigsaw, while the prince joined the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

April 2007: Reports surfaced about William and Kate's on again, off again relationship. In an interview with ITN at the time of their engagement, William talked about the time without Kate: "We were both very young … and we were both defining ourselves as such and being different characters, it was very much trying to find our way and we were growing up, it was just a bit of space, things like that and things worked out for the better."

April 2008: Kate made her first public appearance with William at a formal event when the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana received his wings as a qualified RAF pilot from the Prince of Wales at a ceremony in Cranwell.

June 2010: The rumored couple moved in together at a four-bedroom farmhouse in the north of Wales.

October 2010: Engagement rumors surfaced when the couple was spotted at a friend's wedding in Gloucestershire.

November 2010: Kate and William got engaged and the Clarence House announced that the prince proposed to his lady love while they were on holiday in Kenya. Kate received Princess Diana's engagement ring.

April 29, 2011: William and Kate got married at Westminster Abbey in London with the latter in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen wedding gown and her sister Pippa Middleton as her chief bridesmaid, while Prince Harry was William's best man. The royal family celebrated with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

December 2012: The St. James' Palace announced the duchess was pregnant with her first child.

July 22, 2013: Kate was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in London in the early stages of labor and gave birth to Prince George, the third in line to the British throne, later that day.

September 2014: The palace announced that Kate was pregnant with her second child. During the pregnancy the duchess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum​.

May 2, 2015: Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte, the fourth in line to the British throne.

September 2017: The royal family announced Kate's third pregnancy.

April 23, 2018: The royal family welcomed the William and Kate's third child, a son. The couple named the prince Louis Arther Charles.

Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Files