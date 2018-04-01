Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out together with the rest of the royal family.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to join Queen Elizabeth for the Easter service. For the outing, Middleton wore a classic dark coat. She matched it with brown had, nude pumps and dark brown hat.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the last to arrive at the venue. They drove down the hill in a car and showed up a few minutes after the scheduled 10:45 a.m. start time. The palace declined to comment about the couple's late arrival.

Aside from the Middleton, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also present. The latter's fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, was also in attendance, People reported.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, led the royal family down the hill to the chapel. Her son Peter Phillips, wife Autumn, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 14, and James, Viscount Severn, 10, also attended the service.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Philip were noticeably missing. Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not join their parents too.

Middleton is already on maternity leave. She made her final royal duty prior to welcoming baby no. 3 at another Commonwealth event with Prince William. The couple visited London's Olympic Park and SportsAid. They also watched a wheelchair basketball game, met the athletes and joined the "Commonwealth Quiz" where their knowledge was tested.

The Duchess is expected to deliver her third child on April 23 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital where she also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively. She is set to give birth in a luxury maternity suit that cost $9,650 a day. The security in the area has been tight. In fact, the room has been under lockdown since March and the guards to regular sweeps there.

"Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it’s resealed each time with tamper-proof tape. It’s a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly," an insider said. "Everything is planned down to the tiniest detail."

The hospital is also prepping for the arrival of Prince William and Middleton's baby. In fact, they already repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen