Kate Middleton and Prince William may call their third child Thomas if they will have a boy.

Betters recently revealed that the name had quite the jump just days or weeks before the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth. From the initial 66/1 odds, Thomas is now at 20/1.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes told Express that Prince Thomas of Cambridge sounds like a good name to call the royal couple’s third baby.

“Prince Thomas of Cambridge does have a nice ring to it, even if the name doesn’t immediately spring out as a traditional, regal name. However, Kate and Wills are modernizing the royal family, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them opt for a ‘normal’ name,” Bridge said.

The other baby boy names that made it to the list are Arthur, James, Albert, Frederick, Philip, and Henry.

And if Middleton and Prince William will have another baby girl, she can be called Mary, Alice, Victoria, Alexandra, Diana, Elizabeth, or Grace.

Meanwhile, Tony Appleton, the 81-year-old town crier who previously announced the birth of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby will be named Philip. He said that this is to honor Prince William’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

Appleton said that he has also been on red alert since April 1 because Middleton is expected to give birth anytime this month. Bookmaker Coral said that the 36-year-old may give birth on St. George’s Day on April 23.

According to The Telegraph, Middleton went on maternity leave on March 22, and this suggests that she may give birth on April 27 or 28. In 2015, Middleton told reporters that she will give birth at the end of the April, but Princess Charlotte was born on May 2. It is possible that the Duchess will give birth to her third child much later than expected.

Parking restrictions have already been placed around St. Mary’s Hospital where Middleton is expected to give birth.

